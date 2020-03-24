Ga. representatives react to the coronavirus

“You know, I certainly want to applaud our healthcare workers. They are doing a wonderful job. Our hospitals, Phoebe, and others. They are doing a great job in combating this virus. We’ve been particularly hit hard here in Southwest Georgia. I am, like others, concerned about small businesses and the effects this is having on the economy. I am a small business owner myself, and we’ve got to look for innovative ways to continue to do business, while keeping safe,” said Yearta.