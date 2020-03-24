Feeding The Valley sets up mobile pantries in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A mobile food pantry from Feeding the Valley food bank will open at The Hope Center in Albany Wednesday at 8 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feeding The Valley had two mobile pantries to make sure no one goes hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People drove up, popped their trunks, and got the food, to stay in safe distance.
All volunteers at the mobile pantry are practicing social distancing and wearing protective material.
Cheryl Maddox, Feeding the Valley site manager, said anyone that lives in Dougherty County is welcome to get a free meal.
“Grocery stores are running out. This is not a normal mobile pantry for us because we usually do the big ones on Saturdays but with the epidemic and everything that is going on, we wanted to make sure we could get as many things out," said Maddox.
Maddox said so far, over 1,000 families have been fed.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.