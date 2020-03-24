Douglas declares state of emergency

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - At the regular Douglas City Commission meeting on Monday, Mayor Tony Paulk issued a declaration of local emergency to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The declaration was put in place Tuesday morning for the following:
A local emergency plan has been placed in effect and sections of City of Douglas Code will be implemented: Chapter 30, Article II, Sec. 30-26 through Sec. 30-31. The following measures also are implemented for all retail stores, based upon square footage, will have limited customers.
- Retail stores – grocery, pharmaceutical, and building supplies.
- Up to 4,999 square feet, stores can have 10 customers at any given moment,
- 5,000 to 9,999 square feet, stores can have up to 25 customers at any given moment,
- 10,000 to 19,999 square feet, stores can have up to 50 customers at any given moment,
- 20,000 to 49,999 square feet, stores can have up to 100 customers at any given moment,
- 50,000 to 99,999 square feet, stores can have up to 125 customers at any given moment.
- 100,000 square feet plus, stores can have up to 500 customers at any given moment.
- Retail stores – non-grocery, non-pharmaceutical, and non-building supplies: 25 percent of occupancy load up to a maximum of 50 people in the store at any given moment.
- Food restaurant establishments: indoor dining room facilities are ordered to close down. All food must be serviced by drive-thru, curbside and delivery.
A citywide curfew is enacted for everyone from 9 p.m.-6 a.m., unless you are working or governed by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber-Security and Security Agency or any other Federal Agency.
Funeral services are affected accordingly:
- No public visitations. Only immediate family members and significant others, not to exceed 10.
- Funeral services: Only immediate family members and significant others up to 10.
- Graveside funerals – Up to 25 people will be allowed to participate.
- All funeral activities are ordered to implement the social distancing rule of 6-foot separation.
All non-work, and other specified exceptions are hereby limited to 10 people. Churches are exempt at this time. Churches are encouraged to cancel in-house services, to employ social media broadcasting and parking lot services.
In accordance with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order on Monday, all bars are closed.
All citizens are mandated to implement social distancing rule of 6-foot.
“These actions are to continue until further notice,” the city said in a release. “It is asked that all citizens of Douglas abide by this declaration for the health and safety of everyone.”
For more information, call (912) 389-3401.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.