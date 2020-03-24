2 Dougherty Co. employees test positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two different Dougherty County employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.
One employee works for the Dougherty County Library central branch and the other works for the county’s human resources department.
Those that may have visited the central branch of the library:
County officials said anyone, including employees of the city and county, who may have visited the Central Branch for more than 10 minutes on any given day through March 13, should quarantine at home for 14 days, starting with the last day the employee was in this branch, which was March 13. For example, if the last day visiting the branch was March 10, the individual would need to quarantine through March 24, which is 14 days. Officials said during the quarantine, individuals should keep to themselves for the 14-day period.
Those that may have visited the human resources department:
County officials said anyone, including employees of the city and county, who may have visited the Dougherty County Human Resources department for more than 10 minutes on any given day through March 16, should quarantine at home for 14 days, starting with the last day the employee was present, which was March 16. For example, if the last day visiting this department was March 16, the individual would need to quarantine through March 31, which is 14 days. During the quarantine, individuals should keep to themselves for the 14-day period.
“If they develop symptoms to include fever, cough and shortness of breath, they should consult with their healthcare provider immediately for guidance on the next steps,” officials said in a press release.
The central branch will be closed until March 27. All branches of the Dougherty County Library System will reopen to employees on March 30, but will remain closed to the public until April 6.
