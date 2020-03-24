2 Dougherty Co. employees test positive for COVID-19

County officials said anyone, including employees of the city and county, who may have visited the Central Branch for more than 10 minutes on any given day through March 13, should quarantine at home for 14 days, starting with the last day the employee was in this branch, which was March 13. For example, if the last day visiting the branch was March 10, the individual would need to quarantine through March 24, which is 14 days. Officials said during the quarantine, individuals should keep to themselves for the 14-day period.