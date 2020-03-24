Dougherty Co. coroner details how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 can live on some surfaces for up to three days.
That’s according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
With the daily increase of positive cases in Dougherty County, Fowler wants people to take social distancing seriously.
Fowler said the virus is still contagious in the air and on surfaces, even hours after an infected person has left the location.
That includes essential places like grocery stores.
“It varies and depends on if you are touching something or someone is sneezing and coughing. Someone that is infected can likely touch a door handle, and if they have coughed in their hands and sneezed in their hands then touched a door handle, it can last on the door handle from two to three days,” said Fowler.
[Want specifics on how long COVID-19 can survive on certain surfaces?: New study suggests how long coronavirus can stay on surfaces]
Coroner Fowler explained that some cleaning is better than no cleaning at all.
Business owners are asked to make sure they enforce social distancing during business hours and clean periodically throughout the day.
