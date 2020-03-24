Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office debunks rumors

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued a statement in response to rumors Sheriff Doyle Wooten said are circulating in the community.
“We are aware of a rumor going around, that several deputies have been sent home due to having a fever. These rumors are FALSE,” the sheriff said.
“A Deputy was sent home for PRECAUTIONARY quarantine due to possibly being in close proximity to someone that tested positive for COVID19 while this Deputy was out of town in training. This Deputy was NOT showing any symptoms and as of today still NOT showing any symptoms.”
We are taking every possible precautionary step in order to protect our staff and the community from the spread of this virus.
Protecting and serving Coffee County is our priority and the last thing we want to do is infect others and spread this virus.
Law Enforcement Officers and Jail Staff in Coffee County are being checked and screened by the CCSO Medical Personnel every day when they go on duty.
COFFEE COUNTY JAIL UPDATE
“With the COVID-19 situation, the Coffee County Jail has taken necessary precautions to help with the protection of the staff and inmates. We TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY.”
All outside walk-in visitation has been canceled. You can still set up video visitation from home with the inmates.
All employees are being checked and screened at the beginning of their shift by our medical staff (Coffee Regional Hospital).
The cleaning process has been beefed up and measures are being taken to clean and wipe down surfaces more often.
We are checking each new inmate that comes into the jail by checking their temperature and asking questions about any possible exposure. If we feel there could be some exposure, we will take the measures to quarantine the inmate as ordered by our medical staff.
We have ceased all programs that could be a potential for introducing the virus to the staff and inmates.
We are limiting inmate movement to as little as possible during this time to help alleviate the possibility of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Everyone’s health conditions are being monitored by our medical staff and we are following their recommendations.
We ask that unless it is absolutely necessary for you to come out to the jail, please refrain from doing so￼￼.
We, the staff are taking every precaution that we can to ensure everyone’s safety, the sheriff said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.