Baker school principal gives students a sense of normalcy during COVID-19 outbreak

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia school is trying to provide a bit of normalcy to students while they’re doing schoolwork from home.
Boyd Williamson, Baker County K-12 principal, uploads a video on the school’s Facebook page every morning. He starts the video by reminding students of the importance of washing their hands, keeping a safe distance and staying home.
He then gives a shoutout to the faculty members or students who are celebrating a birthday that day.
Then, of course, Williamson gets into the morning announcements that students need to know in order to do schoolwork from home.
Williamson said his teachers and staff are keeping in contact with students as much as they can.
“I think the schools, especially the small schools, have the responsibility to stay in touch with these kids as much as we can and keep them engaged on the lessons as much as possible," said Williamson.
Williamson said he wants to make sure his students know Baker County K-12 is there for their students.
If any student needs help with anything, they’re encouraged to call or email the school.
