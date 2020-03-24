Baker Co. Schools providing meals to students

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County Schools wants to make sure their students know where they can get a free meal during this time of uncertainty.
Boyd Williams, Baker K-12 School principal, said they’ve partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank.
Students can drop by four locations Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Students have until the end of the week to stop by either their school, Patmos Community Volunteer Fire Department, Notchaway Baptist Church, or the Volunteer Fire Department in Hawkinston Town to pick the meals.
Williams said starting Monday, they’ll no longer partner with Second Harvest. They’ll be making the meals themselves and delivering them by school bus.
“Deliveries will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m at the bus stop," said Williamson.
Williamson said deliveries on Mondays and Wednesdays will have two days’ worth of meals.
On Fridays, students will get one day worth of food.
