Archbold releases Tuesday COVID-19 stats

Archbold releases Tuesday COVID-19 stats
Archbold hospital in Thomasville. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | March 24, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:23 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Archbold released its daily stats related to COVID-19.

Below are some statistics from all of Archbold’s facilities

  • Total positive results – 5
  • Total negative results – 28
  • Total positive patients at home – 1
  • Total other patients awaiting results at home – 90
  • Total deaths – 0

Below is a further breakdown by all Archbold facilities:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 4
  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 13
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 8
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 0
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 8
  • Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 61

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.