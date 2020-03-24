Archbold releases Tuesday COVID-19 stats

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Archbold released its daily stats related to COVID-19.
Below are some statistics from all of Archbold’s facilities
- Total positive results – 5
- Total negative results – 28
- Total positive patients at home – 1
- Total other patients awaiting results at home – 90
- Total deaths – 0
Below is a further breakdown by all Archbold facilities:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 4
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 13
- Brooks County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Brooks County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Positive Inpatients – 0
- Mitchell County Hospital Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results – 3
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell County Convalescent Total Awaiting Results – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Total Awaiting Results – 8
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Positive Patients – 0
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Negative Results – 8
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site Total Awaiting Test Results - 61
