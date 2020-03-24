Albany police issuing citations for those who disobey revised ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re an Albany business owner and aren’t enforcing the social distancing order for customers, you could be given a citation.
The Albany Police Department wants everyone to obey the shelter-in-place order.
Below is a copy of the revised Shelter-in-Place order from Dougherty County.
Officials said that during this pandemic, they’ve reported to many homes where people have gathered for social events, something they don’t want people to do.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said if they find anyone gathering for social events, whether at a home or business, they could face serious penalties.
“We are still going to attempt to do everything we can to answer every call as a service. Based on the current order, if there is something that is in violation of that order, then we will talk with that business owner. We are not looking to take anyone to jail but we will issue citations. But first and foremost, we just want people to comply with us,” explained Persley.
Chief Persley said he and his team will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation in the area.
Officers will continue to patrol the streets but will also start taking reports over the phone, depending on the seriousness of the call.
Persley said they anticipate a rise in the number of domestic issues as more people are kept indoors.
