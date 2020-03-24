Albany leaders reach out to churches for help during shelter-in-place

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are reaching out to churches nearby as an initiative to inform everyone about the seriousness of the coronavirus and how they can help stop the spread.
On Sunday, members of the COVID-19 task force revised the shelter-in-place order.
The order is to encourage people to not leave their homes for any non-essential work.
Health care professionals said 59 percent of their patients testing positive for the virus range in age from 18 to 59-years-old.
City officials want church leaders to help educate people who may not have access to social media or cable on the importance of social distancing.
“What we are hoping to do is share information with them, they will encourage their members to adhere to the orders that are coming out. Shelter-in-place is so important and critical to our community right now because that is really the only way we can try to reduce the spread," said City of Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton.
Albany leaders said this is a plan to reach everyone in Dougherty County.
If you’re a pastor or a leader in your church and have not contacted the Albany Emergency Operations Center, you’re asked to do so at (229) 302-1900.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.