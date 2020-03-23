Worth Co. Commission enacts curfew

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County Commission Chairman Fred Dent told WALB by phone Monday afternoon that county government is enacting a curfew similar to those issued by surrounding cities because of the coronavirus emergency.
Dent said that no one is to be out on the streets and roads between 10 p.m.-6 a.m., without sufficient cause such as going to work or providing care for a loved one.
He said restaurants may sell food for pickup, but dining rooms are closed.
No gatherings should have more than 10 people and social distancing must be observed.
Parks and recreation facilities are closed.
Funerals will be limited to graveside ceremonies during the curfew period.
The commission will make further determination as conditions require.
