Tifton issues shelter-in-place order, curfew

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Tifton has issued a shelter-in-place, which goes into effect Tuesday morning. The city has also issued a curfew.
The curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. City officials said the curfew does not apply to essential businesses and traveling to and from work.
City officials said the shelter-in-place order does not confine residents to their home as the lockdowns in Italy and China have done, but it directs residents to stay home unless participating in essential activities.
Officials said essential activities include grocery shopping, working, healthcare, caring for others, among others.
