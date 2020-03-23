Thomasville Thomas County Chamber of Commerce steps up to help community during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Communities across Southwest Georgia are faced with new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Thomasville Thomas County Chamber Commerce is doing their part to build up and bring their community together.
The Chamber wants to be a one stop shop for all resources during this pandemic.
They had started “THOCO United” as an initiative to help be the voice in the community.
“Our purpose is to create and support a community movement of residents supporting local businesses in this challenging economy. And also provide fact based resources for our businesses to navigate during the pandemic,” Andrea Collins, chamber executive director, said.
She said they’ve set certain goals to help deliver on their purpose.
Collins said they see themselves as the connector in this community.
“That includes our school system, our healthcare, our city and county government. And then also includes our state resources and our federal resources," said Collins.
Collins also said they’ve started a central resource for everyone in the community to connect.
They have a platform on Facebook and on their website.
“For businesses and residents to connect regarding products and services that are happening in real time here in our community," Collins said.
She said the Chamber is focused on getting more information out about all the changes businesses have or will make due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Folks can go on the website to see every restaurant and what their operations are. Now, we’re focusing on grocery stores to see what their operations are like and then we’re also requesting other business if they have made amendments to their operation and they would like for us to share that with the community,” said Collins.
Collins said they have impact, operation and business surveys available for businesses to fill out, that will then be shared on their website.
“All they have to do is simply go onto our website and fill out a survey, and that survey goes directly to our team’s email. And that way we can ensure that that information is correct and up to date," said Collins.
She said their Facebook group “THOCO United” is open to the public.
She said anything shared on social media, can be hash tagged “THOCO United."
She said this way, they can see a collective of what everyone in the community is doing, so they can try and help navigate this challenging pandemic.
Collins also said they’re working on having a virtual round table discussion in regards to the relief act.
