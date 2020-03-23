Thomas Co. announces public access restrictions to county facilities

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas County government officials have announced a number of guidelines on public access to county facilities in the wake of COVID-19.
Officials said the Thomas County Judicial Center and the Thomas County Courthouse will remain open in the lobby areas only.
The public entrance to the historic courthouse will be limited to the first floor Broad Street entrance and the Jefferson Street entrance. Officials said all other county agencies, offices and departments will be closed to the public.
For the full guidelines, view below:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.