Pretoria Fields making hand sanitizer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields Collective is now making hand sanitizer to assist in the fight against the coronavirus.
Dee Moore, head brewmaster, said this is their way of giving back to the community.
“We have repurposed our brewery to package hand sanitizer. We are actually mixing the product according to FDA regulations on-site and we have set up a production line in our brewery, and we are prepared to fill as many as fifty thousand bottles a day," Moore said.
The brewery said the first batch should be ready and for sale by the end of the week.
The brewery will sell it at their location on Pine Avenue first, then at some retailers.
Moore said their decision to make hand sanitizer saved their workers from layoffs.
