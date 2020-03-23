Phoebe reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe released the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers.
- Total positive results – 125
- Total positive deaths – 8
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 43
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 1
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total positive patients at home – 73
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 68
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 12
- Total inpatients awaiting test results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total other patients awaiting test results – 599
“From the beginning of this public health emergency, we have been committed to providing as much information as possible to our community," Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe, chief medical officer, said. "While our people remain under immense stress and our resources continue to be taxed, we have been able to meet the incredible demand for care caused by COVID-19.”
Based on new guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Phoebe officials said they are now offering tests to its employees who request testing.
"The CDC continues to recommend that only people with symptoms be tested, but DPH decided to open up testing to healthcare and EMS workers in our area, even if they haven’t had symptoms. We have been following and will continue to follow CDC return-to-work guidelines for healthcare professionals,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.