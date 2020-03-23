Phoebe releases statement on employee return-to-work guidelines

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe’s top executive has released a statement on the hospital system’s return-to-work guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak.
CEO Scott Steiner said the hospital system is in “daily contact” with local, state and federal officials.
Phoebe, Steiner said, monitors health guidelines to ensure the hospital system complies.
“We are working closely with the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) in addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Steiner said. “In fact, we met with the CDC over the weekend and spoke with a CDC representative today.”
Steiner said according to their guidelines, “any healthcare professional who has tested positive for COVID-19 can work as long as they have not had a fever for three days without the use of a fever-reducing medication, their other symptoms are improving and it has been seven days since the symptoms first appeared.”
“The CDC also says that healthcare professionals who have had an exposure to COVID-19 should report temperature and absence of symptoms each day prior to starting work, and if they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they must cease patient care activities,” Steiner said. "We have been following and will continue to follow those guidelines.
Steiner said employees who test positive without having symptoms already meet the CDC return-to-work guidelines.
“Any symptom-free employees who test positive for the virus will be issued personal protective equipment to enable them to continue to care for our community,” Steiner said. “Employees who have exhibited symptoms have been directed to self-isolate at home until they meet the CDC guidelines and qualify to return to work. Phoebe has been one of the most transparent healthcare systems in the country and will continue to share developing information as we receive it from state and federal officials.”
