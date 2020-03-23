Phoebe expands coronavirus testing to Americus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe announced the hospital system will open a second drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
The site will begin operation in Americus starting at noon and will be staffed through Phoebe Physicians.
Phoebe officials said the process for patients who want to know more about testing remains the same:
- They should call the Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline at (229) 312-1919.
- Each caller will be screened over the phone by a Phoebe nurse.
- Anyone who meets testing criteria will be given an appointment at the drive-through site that is most convenient for them.
The hotline hours are also being extended, according to Phoebe.
Nurses will answer calls from 7a.m.-7 p.m.
Beginning Tuesday, both drive-through locations will be collecting samples from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
