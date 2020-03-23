Organization raises awareness to prevent car-related accidents

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A tragic accident in Thomasville two weeks ago left a 3-year-old child dead. One organization aims to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
A house on Augusta Avenue was the scene of a tragedy. Georgia State Patrol officers said Cason Harris, 3, was killed when a family member accidentally backed over him with a car.
“Kids and Cars” is a national organization and their mission is to save the lives of children and pets in and around vehicles.
Amber Rollins is the director of this organization and she said they’re the only organization in the country who documents all non-traffic incidents.
Rollins said it’s important for cars to have a camera.
“If you don’t already have one, get a backup camera and add it to your vehicle. The main point that we want people to understand is that there is a blind zone that exists behind, and in front and on the sides of vehicles,” said Rollins.
Rollins said it’s very difficult to see a small child in these blind spots, even if you’re using your mirrors correctly.
“Kids and Cars” also has programs to help educate parents, caregivers and drivers on how to keep children safe.
