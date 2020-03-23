Lee Co. Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System was notified late Friday that a school system employee was diagnosed with coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
The school district notified students and staff that the employee may have had contact with so that they can take the necessary precautions.
All schools in the Lee County School System are closed through March 31 to allow for cleaning and disinfection of schools and buses.
School officials said the district will continue to post updates on its COVID-19 website and will communicate additional information with families and employees as it becomes available.
“Meanwhile, we ask that all students, employees, parents and community members follow COVID-19 guidance as emphasized by local, state and national authorities,” school officials said in a press release.
