Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Large N. Carolina county enacts stricter limits amid virus
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The county that includes North Carolina's capital has announced strict prohibitions on gatherings and movement that are more restrictive than the statewide orders already in place to blunt the spread of the new coronavirus. Wake County says all hair and nail salons, spas, gyms and fitness centers and tattoo parlors must close starting Monday. Assemblies of 50 or more people must be canceled and playground equipment in parks will be off limits. State officials say they have identified more than 250 COVID-19 cases in the state as of Sunday. That includes about 40 in Wake County.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONVENTIONS
North Carolina GOP chair: Convention still on for Charlotte
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party's top leader says the Republican National Convention in Charlotte is still on for August for now despite uncertainty over the new coronavirus. State Chairman Michael Whatley told Republicans over the weekend that the Republican National Committee is firmly committed to holding the convention there. President Donald Trump would formally accept the GOP nomination in Charlotte. Whatley also says the state GOP convention slated for mid-May in Greenville is still on, but the schedule or venue could be changed depending on COVID-19 developments. Both the state GOP and Democratic Party are looking at online or virtual county and district conventions this year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OUTER BANKS
N Carolina commission: Vacation renters should get refunds
DUCK, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state panel says people renting beach houses in counties that have blocked visitor access to the Outer Banks because of the new coronavirus should get their money refunded. The North Carolina Real Estate Commission has ruled that state law sides with tenants in this situation. The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports the commission says landlords who won’t refund money are open to lawsuits. Dare and Currituck counties have approved orders preventing visitors and non-resident property owners from entering the Outer Banks. And Hyde County has blocked visitor access to Ocracoke Island.
SMALL PLANE CRASH
Small plane crashes on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Aviation officials say a small aircraft crashed Saturday night near the Charleston Executive Airport on Johns Island. Spencer Pryor, communications director for the Charleston County Aviation Authority, told WCIV that the Cessna 310 crashed into a wooded area about a mile north of the airport. Arlene Salac, a regional spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft had departed from North Carolina and was headed for an airport in Florida. Authorities did not release information about the pilot’s condition.
HIT-AND-RUN-DAMAGED CHURCH
Police: Suspect leaves son, crashes into N. Carolina church
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in a North Carolina city say a man faces multiple charges after crashing two vehicles, one of which smashed into a church building. Burlington police say Yavier Jesurum was arrested following a series of events that began when his Acura crashed into the woods Friday night and left his 5-year-old son behind. Police say he later stole a car and rammed it into Trinity Worship Center, causing about $125,000 in damage to the church. He was arrested outside of a home and in the Alamance County jail on bond. His son was returned to his mother.
MISSING BOY-BODY FOUND
Mother of infant found dead in NC cemetery accused of murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina's largest city say the mother of a 6-month-old boy who was found dead last month in a cemetery has been charged with murder. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives and officers arrested Tamara Jernel Brown on Friday, after which she was charged in the infant's death. The boy's body was found at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte hours after Brown had been arrested and charged with common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. Authorities had said last month that Brown may be suffering from a mental health disability.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
NC tax deadline delayed; unemployment claims exceed 80,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's state April 15 tax filing deadline has been pushed back due to the new coronavirus. The Department of Revenue announced the delayed filing of July 15, which follows the federal government's lead. But state filers still will have to pay accrued interest on payment if they file after April 15. The state Department of Health and Human Services has counted more than 180 positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. The operator of a Wake County senior living community says an assisted living resident has tested positive. Unemployment claims also soared in recent days as restaurants and retailers scaled back or closed temporarily.
POLICE SHOOTING-SUSPECT INJURED
Amid tension, police shooting report says suspect raised gun
Police in North Carolina's capital city have released a report detailing a shooting in which an officer wounded a man who was shown to be armed. But community activists remain concerned about the latest incident as they push for more transparency and accountability from law enforcement. The report from the Raleigh Police Department said 26-year-old Javier Torres was shot and wounded after he ran away from an officer trying to talk to him. One activist said the shooting illustrates a discrepancy in policing in the African American and Hispanic communities.