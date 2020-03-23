Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida officials say at least 1,000 test positive for virus
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to stay home and not panic about the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected at least 1,000 people across the state and killed 12. Nearly half the state's positive cases are in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. DeSantis held a news conference Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where a drive-thru testing site opened for first responders and health care workers only. On Monday, the site will be available for testing members of the public who are 65 and older, and who have symptoms of the illness.
Virus mutes happy hours in senior haven, but golf goes on
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — Residents living in one of the largest concentrations of senior citizens in the U.S. at first blew off coronavirus concerns. But residents of The Villages in Florida say attitudes shifted this week as President Donald Trump gave warnings to avoid crowds of more than 10 people. Starting Tuesday, all regularly scheduled indoor activities were canceled through the end of the month. The median age of The Villages is about 72 years old, and almost 80% of its 80,000 residents are over the age of 65. Older adults and people with existing health problems are susceptible to more severe illness from the virus.
Coronavirus rekindles oil spill memories along Gulf Coast
The coronavirus pandemic is rekindling decade-old memories of the BP oil spill along the Gulf Coast. Bars and restaurants are shut down or mostly empty, and condominium and hotel reservations are falling off as some people stay home. Some beaches are closed to limit crowds. An oil well blew out in the water off Louisiana in 2010, causing pollution that scared away visitors and virtually shut down the seafood and hospitality industries in places. Just like then, Alabama real estate manager Bill Brett is worried about paying hundreds of employees because of a disaster beyond his control.
Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
PARIS (AP) — People from Europe to the U.S. are ignoring orders and recommendations to stay at home to help stop the coronavirus from spreading. Now authorities around the world are urging them to start obeying and enforcement is up. The resisters are holding corona parties in Germany, going to beaches in France, Australia and Florida and taking farm animals for walks in Spain. France has sent police to train stations to prevent people from heading to vacation homes. New York's governor says there's a problem with gatherings in New York City parks. He says more than half of the state's infected people are from 18 to 49 years old.
Americans see Trump's virus response through partisan lens
LARGO, Fla. (AP) — America has a history of unifying in trying times and rallying around the president. But after years of deep division, in the earliest, head-spinning days of the pandemic, a fractured electorate largely views Donald Trump's performance through the lens they chose long ago. But the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. The body count will rise; the economy will almost certainly crater. Trump's political fate may be left up to the sliver of moderates in the middle, who will choose whether to blame him for the crisis spiraling on his watch.
'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced he’s “starting a new football journey” in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. The deal guarantees $50 million and includes a $10 million signing bonus and $15 million salary for 2020. The signing comes three days after Brady announced on social media that he would not return to New England, ending his historic run with the Patriots.
Family of boy left on school bus gets $200,000 settlement
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The family of a 7-year-old autistic boy who was left on a Florida school bus for more than five hours in 2015 will receive $200,000 from Palm Beach County public schools. The Palm Beach Post reports the school board approved the payment to the boy's parents on Wednesday. The boy boarded the bus Oct. 12, 2015, to head to school. Officials say he remained on board even after the driver returned to the bus depot. A mechanic found him. The child didn't require medical treatment but his parents sued for negligence. The driver and aide were arrested on child neglect charges.
Remains of missing Colorado boy found in Florida
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a Colorado boy reported missing by his stepmother, who was later arrested and charged with his death. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Friday the remains of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch were found in Pace, on the Florida Panhandle. Investigators are asking for information if anyone saw the boy's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, in Pace or nearby Pensacola between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5. Stauch reported Gannon missing Jan. 27, saying he never returned after leaving to go to a friend’s house.
Deputies: Man kills girlfriend, himself
POINCIANA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man suspected of killing his girlfriend fatally shot himself following a standoff with deputies. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jason Ramirez Comas told the girlfriend's mother to take two young girls from the home in Poinciana. Deputies then responded early Thursday and made contact with Ramirez Comas. He told them he shot and killed his girlfriend and that he would kill himself if they entered. A SWAT team then responded and spent several hours trying to convince Ramirez Comas to surrender. They eventually entered the home and found Ramirez Comas and girlfriend dead.
Mizzou chancellor tapped for University of Central Florida
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri-Columbia Chancellor Alexander Cartwright has been tapped to be president of the University of Central Florida. The University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees on Friday voted unanimously for Cartwright. Florida's Board of Governors still needs to approve the university's decision. Florida's university oversight board is set to meet Wednesday. Cartwright started at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in 2017. He assumed leadership after protests over racial concerns at the Columbia campus prompted top administrators to resign.