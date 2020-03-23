Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Salt River Project says water releases from Granite Reef Dam due to heavy storm runoff will close unbridged crossings of the Salt River in the Mesa area this weekend. The SRP said it began releasing water from its two reservoirs on the Verde River on Friday to create additional storage space for more runoff, so it now needs to release water from Granite Reef Dam. The dam is located at the confluence of the Verde and Salt rivers on the eastern outskirts of metro Phoenix. According to the SRP, this month is already the wettest March on the Salt and Verde rivers' watershed since 1992.