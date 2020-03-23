Feeding The Valley food bank offers mobile pantries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank added mobile pantry sites in Dougherty County, due to the spread of COVID-19, and reached out to their partners for help.
The mobile pantries allow you to pull your car up and get it loaded with food.
Frank Sheppard, President and C-E-O of Feeding the Valley Food Bank says they will practice social distancing at all sites.
“Volunteers who are wearing gloves and practicing social distancing put food in the trunk close the trunk and folks go on their way. So, there is no interaction between the volunteer and recipients to help make sure we are not contributing to the spread of the virus," says Sheppard.
You can find information as to when the next mobile pantry will by clicking the links below.
