Decatur Co. Library offers online resources

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Library is making sure children are still learning while out of school.
Many people are practicing social distancing or staying at home.
Some students and adults now need ways to keep busy, while still learning.
GADD, or the Georgia Download Destination, is an audio and e-book platform.
Luke Brown, with the Decatur County Library, said many companies use this for online learning.
Brown said it’s important the community to know about this resource.
“It’s a good way for them to stay active and mentally engaged. People talk about ‘summer slide,’ well this can be kind of a similar slide. They’ll still be learning and this is an opportunity for them to have access to books while they’re not able to go to their school library or public library," said Brown.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.