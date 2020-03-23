Calhoun Co. declares local state of disaster, public health emergency

MORGAN, Ga. (WALB) - Calhoun County has declared a local state of disaster and public health emergency that will go into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and will last 14 days.
The order states that public or private gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited anywhere in Calhoun County for the duration of the executive order.
“For the purpose of this order, a ‘gathering’ shall not include the following: office space, public and private schools, child care facilities, residential buildings and any other temporary shelter or housing, medical facilities, grocery stores,” the order explains.
Violations of the order will be deemed a misdemeanor, according to the executive order.
The order may be continued or renewed by a subsequent executive order.
The full executive order is provided below:
