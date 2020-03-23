Ben Hill, Irwin counties see first positive COVID-19 cases

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A Ben Hill County resident and an Irwin County resident have tested positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus, making the first cases for each county, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) South Health District on Monday.
Both people are isolating at home during their recovery and the source of exposure has not been identified for either case at this time, DPH officials said.
“At this time, South Health District has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the District which includes ten counties throughout South Georgia [Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift, and Turner]; however, this number could increase as the situation evolves," the press release stated.
Officials said for the most up-to-date case count in Georgia, click here, which updates daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Below is guidance from the DPH press release about preventing the spread of the virus:
Prevention is a very crucial step in stopping the spread of illness. The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:
- Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
If you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19 and develop a fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away, according to DPH. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room or urgent care center and tell them about your suspected exposure and your symptoms.
