Archbold Memorial Hospital confirms 2 more coronavirus cases, suspends visitations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville confirmed Monday that there have been two more positive COVID-19 test results.
On Sunday, WALB reported that Archbold had two confirmed positive coronavirus tests.
Below are the numbers the hospital provided in its release:
- Total positive results — 4
- Total negative results — 28
- Total deaths — 0
- Archbold Memorial Hospital total positive inpatients — 3
- Archbold Memorial Hospital total inpatients awaiting test results — 10
- Brooks County Hospital total positive inpatients — 0
- Brooks County Hospital total inpatients awaiting test results — 5
- Grady General Hospital total positive inpatients — 0
- Grady General Hospital total inpatients awaiting test results — 7
- Mitchell County Hospital total positive inpatients — 0
- Mitchell County Hospital total inpatients awaiting test results — 8
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site total positive patients — 0
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site total negative results — 8
- Archbold Pinetree Screening Site total awaiting test results — 41
“The reason we show four total positives and three inpatients with no deaths is due to the fact that one patient with a positive test result is an outpatient whose test came through the Archbold system. We are reporting aggregate numbers of total positive results, total negative results and total deaths for any test that comes through the Archbold system,” the press release stated.
Archbold also included in its release some changes being made to its services and facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Service Changes:
- Effective immediately, the Archbold Home Care Store will be curbside service only. Patients can drive to the front of the store and a staff member will come out and meet them. For CPAP supplies or oxygen tank refills, patients should call (229) 228-5886 to place orders. A store representative will call when the order is available to pick up. In addition, Archbold Pinetree Pharmacy is now drive-through only.
- We are discontinuing elective services until further notice. Patients with scheduled procedures will be individually notified if their appointment needs to be postponed. Only medically urgent or emergent procedures and services will continue.
Visitor Policy Changes:
- On Monday, Archbold will began temporarily suspending visitation at all Archbold facilities, with very limited exceptions.
“If we have a confirmed COVID-19, inpatient, no visitation of that patient will be allowed,” Archbold said in a release.
