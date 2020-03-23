Albany student trying to stay positive during school closures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With schools across Southwest Georgia having to close their doors due to COVID-19, one student is trying to see the best in it.
Junior Quinlan Diago said it has been different doing all his class work online.
Diago said he knows that this is the new normal and that he’s going to have to get used to it until schools open back up.
He hopes all residents in Dougherty County will go by the rules and guidelines for the county’s shelter-in-place order.
“If we want things to get back to normal, if we want to be back on our regular schedules, I think we should just heed the warnings. Pay attention and listen to the folks and actually stay in place and not get out unless we have to," said Diago.
Diago encourages all students throughout Southwest Georgia to take the time to call a friend or classmate and check on them in this time of uncertainty.
