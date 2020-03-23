Albany issues non-essential travel directive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As hundreds of people await for test results, Mayor Bo Dorough said enough is enough, people are urged to please stay-at-home.
“The Coroner has got on this podium and he has explained people are dying, the medical professionals have told us that this is a highly contagious virus, can’t wait until we are infected to stop the spread, said Dorough.
Mayor Dorough is insisting that people avoid all non-essential travel as much as possible to stop the continuous spread of the Coronavirus.
“We are getting information that some of these people who have been tested are not following those instructions… Please understand that you are putting friends, family, neighbors, other at risk when you get out of your home until you know that the test results are negative," said Dorough.
Mayor Dorough said the shelter-in-place is to not only protect the people, but to help hospitals and healthcare facilitates to care for those in dire need.
In the meantime, the new executive order wne into effect at 6 p.m. on March 22 and last until April 7.le in the community, we have to let the medical professionals, take care of people who have cancer and leukemia," said Dorough.
In the meantime, the new executive order went into effect at 6 p.m. on March 22 and lasts until April 7.
“This executive order we are enacting today, there is a provision, people who are tested that are frequently released from the hospital, they are instructed to remain at home," said Dorough.
These measures could last longer, if it’s needed. But, city leaders are asking people to please cooperate until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.