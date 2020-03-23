Albany baby death under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany 1-month-old baby is under investigation, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Officials were called to a home on West Society Avenue on Monday.
Fowler, who arrived on the scene at 10:30 a.m., said the baby was already deceased.
The death is considered a suspicious death but the exact cause is under investigation, according to Fowler.
Fowler said the baby had no evidence of preexisting medical conditions.
The body will be sent to Macon and the coroner said he hopes to have the results on Tuesday.
Family was home at the time of the call, according to Fowler.
