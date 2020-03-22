Lee Co. issues curfew starting Sunday

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a curfew, which is effective Sunday.
The curfew will start at 10 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said the curfew will continue until April 3 which will be the end of the 14-day executive order that was declared on March 20 unless revoked, continued, or renewed by further executive order.
The only exceptions will be going to and from work and emergency situations, according to the sheriff’s office.
