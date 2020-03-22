Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney didn't have to wait long at all to find homes in the NFL when they came out of college. They were all No. 1 overall draft picks. Now they are finding things moving much more slowly as they search for new homes or contracts this offseason. They are among the top players still available on the free agency or trade market after the opening days of the new league year.
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kept off the track by the coronavirus pandemic, auto racers around the world are moving online. Drivers from Formula One, NASCAR and other leading series are using simulators to stay sharp and entertain fans — and finding they're struggling to keep pace with pro gamers. Since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was called off last weekend, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been racing online, as has McLaren's Lando Norris. F1, NASCAR and INDYCAR have had drivers sign up to take part in virtual races in place of real ones, and sports networks with time slots to fill are saying they'll air them.