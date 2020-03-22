Dougherty DA’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An employee with the Dougherty County District Attorney’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dougherty County officials.
Officials said as a result, the DA’s office will close down through March 27, in compliance with the standard quarantine period ordered for the virus and any individuals coming into contact with someone testing positive, which is based on CDC guidelines.
The general public and any other individuals, including employees of the city and county, who may have visited the DA’s office between March 9-13 for more than 10 minutes on any given day during the five-day period, should quarantine at home for 14 days, starting with the last day they were in this office, according to officials.
For example, if the last day visiting the office was March 10, the individual would need to quarantine through March 24, which is 14 days. During the quarantine, these individuals should keep to themselves for the 14-day period. If they develop symptoms to include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they should consult with their healthcare provider immediately for guidance on the next steps.
County officials said for any first responders and healthcare personnel who may have visited the DA’s office during this period, the Department of Public Health (DPH) in Dougherty County, was recently awarded a grant to test those working in these professions and who have come into contact with patients testing positive for COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, DPH will begin testing. Those who qualify can call (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment.
Officials said the county employee confidentiality will be followed, as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, which limits disclosure of information on employee medical problems, illnesses, and potential disabilities. In addition, HIPAA regulations will be followed to protect the identity and health information of the employee.
The Dougherty County DA’s office is scheduled to reopen on March 30.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.