CDC sending team of experts to Albany to investigate surge of COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -A team of experts will work alongside the district health officials to respond to the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Dougherty County, Phoebe Hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest District Director, said they are pleased and maybe even a bit excited that the CDC is sending experts to offer assistance to stop the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
“She is going to sort of survey the situation, and give a fresh approach as an outsider and take a look to see if she identifies anything that we maybe have not thought," said Ruis.
Ruis said the CDC is sending an infectious disease specialist to Dougherty County.
“She is going to be looking at things like processes, the supplies we have, she may be able to recommend some ways that we can be more efficient in the way we use supplies. Maybe she knows something we can do to get our test results quicker. She will be willing to help us in any length she can," said Ruis.
Ruis said they will also open a call center to screen first-responders and health care personal, free of charge to help stop the spread of the virus.
“Hospital staff, for instance, first responders, law enforcement when people in those categories are exposed to COVID-19 when they become systematic in particular, it could threaten the workforce in those areas," said Ruis.
He added that health care providers who come in routine contact with patients of any kind are eligible for the screening and potential testing.
“It would be pretty much like a 9-5, that people can call, there will be just a few screening questions and that person will be giving an appointment time, where they will drive-thru for specimen collection," said Ruis.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.