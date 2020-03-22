Albany church prepares to open Phoebe donation site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the number of COVID-19 patients being cared for by Phoebe has grown significantly over the last week, Phoebe officials said they have received amazing support and offers of donations from people in Southwest Georgia and around the country.
“We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough for everyone who has offered help. The Phoebe Family feels your support, and you are helping us provide outstanding care and service to the people of southwest Georgia through this public health emergency,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe chief executive officer, said.
In need of several supplies, Sherwood Baptist Church has set up to accept donations to help Phoebe and show support for the Phoebe Family.
Supplies needed include N95s, surgical masks, isolation gowns and sanitizing wipes. Sherwood is also accepting fruit and individually wrapped foods such as cereal bars, candy bars, candy, trail mix, nuts, among others to deliver to Phoebe employees.
The donation site and hours are:
Sherwood Baptist Church Hope Center (the former Coca-Cola plant)
- 925 Pine Ave., Albany, Ga 31701
- March 23 from 3-7 p.m.
- March 27 from 3-7 p.m.
- March 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Donors can also make a gift to the Phoebe Foundation for coronavirus relief by clickin here.
Last week, in response to a shortage of N95 respirator masks required for care teams who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, Phoebe employees developed and instituted a process to produce face masks that can be used to cover N95s to extend their usage.
Phoebe employees are making the masks in multiple health system facilities, and community volunteers are also sewing masks.
“We have been overwhelmed with calls from people around the country who also want to help. While we can only provide materials to local volunteers, we are happy to share our mask-making instructions with volunteers and hospitals around the country. We will gladly accept masks from those who want to support Phoebe, and we encourage Americans to support hospitals in need in their communities as well,” Suzanne Perrine, director of volunteer services, said.
Anyone who wants to mail masks to Phoebe should send them to:
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
c/o Supply Chain
1108 North Monroe St.
Albany, GA 31701
The masks will be treated with water repellant in the laundering process. In the absence of surgical sheets, a thicker 50/50 or 60/40 machine washable cotton/polyester mix may be used. Phoebe will accept any fabric design.
