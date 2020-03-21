Tracking SWGA coronavirus cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Positive coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases have been reported in a number of Southwest Georgia counties.
Below is a list of counties that have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and how many are in each county:
- Dougherty County: 46
- Early County: 2
- Lee County: 14
- Lowndes County: 7
- Miller County: 1
- Randolph County: 1
- Sumter County: 2
- Terrell County: 2
- Tift County: 1
- Turner County: 1
- Worth County: 2
The first coronavirus-related deaths in Southwest Georgia were reported on March 18.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials said two patients being treated at the hospital died because of COVID-19.
At a press conference, Gov. Brian Kemp said there was one COVID-19 related death in Early County. The patient was a 48-year-old woman, according to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The woman is from Early County and was taken to Tallahassee, Fla. to be hospitalized, according to the coroner.
Health officials said positive coronavirus cases are counted by the patient’s county of residence.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said a confirmed case is someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates the number of confirmed cases every day at noon. This is a running list and if there are more coronavirus cases reported in Southwest Georgia, we will update this list.
