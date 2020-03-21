Tift Regional reports second positive COVID-19 case

By Kim McCullough | March 21, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 4:50 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Tift Regional Medical Center announced their second confirmed positive case of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by the hospital.

The hospital said this person is an outpatient, and they are monitoring symptoms remotely.

So far, Tift Regional has tested 39 people. Eighteen were negative and two were positive, along with no deaths in the county.

The coronavirus hotline for Tift Regional Medical Center is (877) 719-5787.

