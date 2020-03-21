South Ga. pharmacy helps with hand sanitizer shortage by making its own

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As communities across the nation are adapting to the impact of COVID-19, one independent, community pharmacy has stepped up in a unique way.
After a nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chancy Drugs Pharmacy now has the green light to help fulfill the needs of the growing demand.
“So one of the things we do every day as compounders are we meet the unique and customized solutions of problems that patients have to provide solutions to them. So, when they released the guidelines to allow us to make this, our team said, ‘We can do this’,” said Pharmacist Hugh Chancy.
Chancy said the pharmacy received special approval from the FDA to start selling their own brand of disinfectant to ensure it is safe and effective.
“Our problem now is that the demand is just much greater than we are able to supply. We usually customize the individualize solutions for patients, so we are not able to mast manufacture. So, we are making it as fast as we can to try to help our patients," said Chancy.
Chancy said his staff is working around the clock and the process takes several hours to make the sanitizer.
“We have to stir it to make sure that all the alcohol gets into the gel and without air bubbles. It is a time-consuming process for us and we are having to make it as we are able to get the supplies, said Chancy. “But, everybody is working hard to balance taking care of our current patients’ needs as well as make the hand sanitizer.”
Chancy said although sanitizing is helpful, it is not a substitute for CDC recommended cleaning regimens.
"There is a lot of fear that has been cast in our community and our country. So still the best option is using antibacterial soap and water but you can’t have that all the time so this hand sanitizer is essential to make sure we are all doing our part with our hygiene, "said Chancy.
The prices range from six dollars to ten dollars and the limit is two per household.
