Phoebe reports another COVID-19 death; total deaths at 5

“While our resources continue to be taxed by this public health emergency, our care teams and support staff are doing amazing work to care for the ill and serve our community," Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer, said. “We are cohorting patients – those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those for whom we are still awaiting test results – in multiple areas of our main hospital. We have dedicated two of our three ICUs to caring for COVID-19 patients with critical medical needs, and two-and-a-half of our general floors to caring for other COVID-19 patients. At times our ICUs have been full, but we have not run out of capacity on our general medical floors.”