Phoebe reports another COVID-19 death; total deaths at 5

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another COVID-19 related death has been reported at Phoebe, according to hospital officials.
To date, Phoebe officials have reported five COVID-19 related deaths.
“While our resources continue to be taxed by this public health emergency, our care teams and support staff are doing amazing work to care for the ill and serve our community," Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer, said. “We are cohorting patients – those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those for whom we are still awaiting test results – in multiple areas of our main hospital. We have dedicated two of our three ICUs to caring for COVID-19 patients with critical medical needs, and two-and-a-half of our general floors to caring for other COVID-19 patients. At times our ICUs have been full, but we have not run out of capacity on our general medical floors.”
Phoebe officials said the hospital system supports the joint statement issued Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp, Congressman Sanford Bishop, all members of Dougherty County’s delegation to the General Assembly, the Dougherty County Commission chairman and the mayor of Albany addressing the critical nature of the situation in Albany and encouraging people to follow guidance to try to limit the spread of the virus.
“From the beginning of this public health emergency, we have been committed to sharing accurate and timely information so the people in our community fully understand the seriousness of the situation in Dougherty and surrounding counties," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “We are aware additional deaths have been reported in our community. Those patients were neither tested nor treated at Phoebe facilities. We will continue to publicly share testing numbers from all our facilities that we are reporting to the state, and we will continue to work closely with any and all public officials to protect our community.”
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from Phoebe:
- Total positive results – 83
- Total positive deaths – 5
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 35
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 0
- Total positive patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total positive patients at home – 43
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 65
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 10
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 630+
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.