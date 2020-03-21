3 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Lee State Prison

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) on Friday that three inmates at Lee State Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
One inmate has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms since March 15 and the other two have been hospitalized since March 16.
There are currently three other inmates under observation for showing flu-like symptoms, according to GDC.
Officials said measures have been taken to screen and quarantine the entire inmate population at the prison.
All staff are being screened prior to entry, including temperature screening, and currently, no staff are showing signs of flu or COVID-19, according to (GDC).
GDC said they will continue to monitor all staff and inmates at the prison and follow enhanced protocols, along with guidance provided by the Department of Public Health regarding the prevention of further spread of the virus.
