Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed free agent wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract and safety Juston Burris to a two-year deal. Cooper was an All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 with 932 yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoff returns to go with 399 yards on 32 punt returns. He is still developing as a wideout, though. Cooper had a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season with Arizona. Burris has played in 52 career games with 11 starts, totaling 58 tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions in four NFL seasons with the Jets and Browns.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris is the recipient of the Dawn Staley award. The Phoenix Club of Philadelphia, which announces the award each year, selected Harris as the second Gamecock winner in the eight years the award has been presented. The award, named after the South Carolina coach and Philadelphia native, goes to the player in women's basketball who best displays the qualities Staley demonstrated during her playing career. Harris had a career-best average of 12 points a game this season and became the first in program history with 700 or more career assists. South Carolina finished the season ranked No. 1 in the country.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The ninth game on the list is North Carolina's victory over Georgetown in the 1982 national championship game. James Worthy won a duel with Georgetown's Pat Ewing, scoring a career-high 28 points and winning the Most Outstanding Player award. Michael Jordan hit the game-winning shot with 15 seconds left. The final score was 63-62.