Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — LPGA Tour Commissioner has provided a little hope amid more postponements. He says the ANA Inspiration has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13. The LPGA's first major in the California desert had been scheduled for April 2-5. It's the first tournament to be postponed that now has a new date on the calendar. The LPGA's event in Portland was slotted for that week and now is pushed back to the following week. Meanwhile, the LPGA postponed three more events in April in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco. And the world ranking boards have decided to freeze the standings until golf resumes.