Forecast: PM rain chances return Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A few showers are possible for the rest of Saturday evening as a cold front pushes through the region. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The first half of Sunday should remain dry. That same cold front will stall across the region. The boundary will help produce scattered showers and possibly an isolated storm beginning early afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60s in our far northwestern counties, in the mid 70s for the Albany area and low 80s in our far southeastern counties.
A few showers will likely linger into Monday as a warm front lifts north. Highs will warm into the low 80s. Drier weather will temporarily move in for Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.
Another cold front pushes into the region on Wednesday. That front will spark scattered morning showers. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
High pressure kicks in to round out the workweek.
Expect a good amount of sunshine Thursday through Saturday. Highs will crank up into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Overnight lows will remain on the warm side over the next seven days. Most mornings will see lows in the low to mid 60s.
