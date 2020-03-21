First Clinch Co. resident tests positive for COVID-19

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Clinch Memorial Hospital has been notified of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clinch County.
“This first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clinch County was confirmed to us by our laboratory testing partners, LabCorp, in the evening of Friday, March 20,” said Angela Ammons, Clinch Memorial Hospital CEO. “This person used our drive-through screening station in Homerville on March 17th. The test kit was then sent to LabCorp who returned the results to us yesterday.”
This person is currently at home in self-quarantine and the source of their exposure is unknown, according to a press release from the hospital.
Their doctor has reported that the person only shows mild symptoms and appears to be recovering.
The hospital said the only contact that this person had with the staff was limited to the drive-thru screening station, where the staff was in full personal protective gear.
“To date, we’ve performed around 15 tests, and this is the first one to return a positive result. It’s quite likely that many more Clinch County residents have the COVID-19 virus and we will never know, as some people who carry the virus will be asymptomatic. Most will only experience mild symptoms and will never know they had it," Ammons added.
Ammons also stressed the importance of social distancing.
“All of us need to practice social distancing and do our part to help slow the spread of the virus, and to lower the risk to our most at-risk citizens: those with prior conditions and the elderly," Ammons said. "This is all the more important when, as is the case, we can’t test every single person. That’s just not realistic. Our suppliers cannot keep up with the demand in the nation and to put this in perspective we ordered 300 COVID-19 testing kits and received only 10. When we have more test kits, testing will be prioritized for persons showing symptoms or who are patients in our care and may be at risk.”
“Our orders for personal protective equipment have been rejected and we currently do not know when we will get new shipments in. Our frontline medical staff is committed to serving the public and to meet the needs of those who are sick, so please be kind to them as we are facing unprecedented times.”
