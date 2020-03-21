Dentist shares safety tips to people at-risk of COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - An Arlington dentist who examines the mouths of patients with various needs has some advice on how to stay safe while getting necessary goods.
Dr. Nathan Dallas said he made a video after seeing many people at risk for COVID-19 out and about shopping when they should have been home.
He said people stuck at home should place a basket outside their door. Then the person delivering the groceries should take the products out of the bag and spray them down with disinfection spray before placing them into the basket.
Dallas said he does not believe people are taking the virus seriously and that he wanted to come up with something that could potentially save lives.
“I just don’t think enough people are taking this seriously enough. I think there is a lot of people leaving home that shouldn’t be. A lot of people leaving for reasons that aren’t important enough to leave. I just wanted to provide something that I think will protect people and potentially save lives," said Dallas.
