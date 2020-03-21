Crisp Regional confirms first positive COVID-19 patient

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp County Regional Hospital has announced its first confirmed positive COVID-19 patient in Crisp County.
“In light of this announcement, our team continues to take every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our hospital, clinics and facilities,” April Dukes, chief nursing officer, said. “We continue to encourage the community to utilize our hotline before visiting any of our facilities.”
The hotline number is (229) 276-3068. The number is available 24 hours a day.
The hospital said anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 is instructed to call the hotline before they visit a health care facility.
As of Monday, mandatory screenings occurred at all employee entrances as every employee reported to work. This includes a thermometer test and screening questions.
The hospital said they are taking additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting all visitors from entering facilities, including outpatient clinics.
No visitors are allowed in Cordele Health and Rehabilitation, Crisp Regional Nursing Home and Blackshear Villa, according to the hospital.
Non-essential vendors, including manufacturers and pharmaceutical representatives, are not allowed in Crisp Regional facilities.
“We will continue to evaluate our procedures and policies to ensure we reduce the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate our team for their dedication to providing the best care possible to our patients during this time,” said Dukes.
