City of Adel issues curfew for residents

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Adel has issued a curfew for residents from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., effective immediately, to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
In a declaration from the mayor and city council, all residents shall remain in their homes or on their property. The only exempt individuals are those conducting essential services such as:
- Fire
- Law enforcement
- Medical and hospital services
- Military services
- Utility emergency repairs
- Persons seeking medical services or hospital services
- People traveling to and from their jobs with appropriate identification
- People engaged in the delivery of food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel including, but not limited to, restocking grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores
- News media employees
The declaration said the curfew does not apply to drivers traveling on or off I-75 for purposes of gas, lodging, or getting food.
The curfew will be effect until April 17, unless terminated or extended by the city council, according to the declaration.
