Albany pastors want to bring faith through light during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia pastor asked the community to come together and shed light on what he is calling dark times.
Pastor Eddie Adams preaches at Victory of Albany and said that with the spread of the coronavirus causing panic and fear in the community, he wants people to remember their faith.
Friday night at 9, he wanted people who live in Dougherty, Lee and surrounding counties to participate in porch light prayer. On your own porch of course.
The event is to showcase the light in which he said, will shine through the county’s darkest day.
“Take his hand in the midst of the darkness, that’s why it is symbolic to turn the porch light on. I would just encourage everybody again, that if you don’t want to step out into the night, just turn your porch light on and just pray with us inside. I would love it if people just stepped out on their porch and acknowledge their neighbor,” Adams said.
Pastor Adams also hosted a Facebook live prayer for those who want to worship and practice social distancing.
